Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old taken outside fast food restaurant

An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri for a missing 5-month-old.

Eden Hawthorne was last seen Dec. 19 in Normandy, Mo.

The child was allegedly taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B. There are believed to be three suspects involved.

If you have information, contact:

Normandy Police Department

Call: 314-385-3300

Missing child

Eden Brooke Hawthorne

Age now : 5 months old

: 5 months old Sex : Female

: Female Skin : White

: White Hair: Blonde

Suspects

Name Unknown

Sex : Female

: Female Skin : Black

: Black Hair : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 5 feet 8 inches

: 5 feet 8 inches Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Name Unknown

Sex : Male

: Male Skin : Black

: Black Hair : Black

: Black Eyes : Brown

: Brown Height : 6 feet 2 inches

: 6 feet 2 inches Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.

Name Unknown