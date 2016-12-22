Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old taken outside fast food restaurant

An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri for a missing 5-month-old.

Eden Hawthorne was last seen Dec. 19 in Normandy, Mo.

The child was allegedly taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy.  The suspect vehicle was described as a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B. There are believed to be three suspects involved.

If you have information, contact:

Normandy Police Department

Call: 314-385-3300

Missing child

Eden Brooke Hawthorne

  • Age now: 5 months old
  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: White
  • Hair: Blonde

Suspects

Name Unknown

  • Sex: Female
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Weight: 215 pounds
  • Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.

Name Unknown

  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 6 feet 2 inches
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.

Name Unknown

  • Sex: Male
  • Skin: Black
  • Description: The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.