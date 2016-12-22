Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old taken outside fast food restaurant

An Amber Alert has been issued in Missouri for a missing 5-month-old.
Eden Hawthorne was last seen Dec. 19 in Normandy, Mo.
The child was allegedly taken from Church’s Chicken in Normandy. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark gray 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Missouri registration PN4R7B. There are believed to be three suspects involved.
If you have information, contact:
Normandy Police Department
Call: 314-385-3300
Missing child
Eden Brooke Hawthorne
- Age now: 5 months old
- Sex: Female
- Skin: White
- Hair: Blonde
Suspects
Name Unknown
- Sex: Female
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Description: The suspect has short, black braided hair and was last seen wearing a yellow and black jacket.
Name Unknown
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Black
- Hair: Black
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Description: The suspect had dreadlocks.
Name Unknown
- Sex: Male
- Skin: Black
- Description: The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket.