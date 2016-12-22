In a second chance a Savannah couple wins Shop St. Joe

For the first time in St. Joseph history, a second drawing of a Shop St. Joseph ticket resulted in a grand prize.

John and Mae Osborn of Savannah got their winning ticket during a trip to Sears to shop for their grandkids. Mae said she was very excited when they realized they won Wednesday night.

“He (John) picked me up off the floor last night,” Mae said.

The couple said they don’t have any plans yet for the $10,000. Mae said they plan on discussing it.

“I haven’t been told what I’m doing with my half,” John said. “I’ll find out.”

Natalie Redmond is the Vice President of Membership with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. She said it’s been a good 10th year for the Shop St. Joseph Program.

“It’s been kind of an epic year for us,” Redmond said. “We’ve had the most merchants, 110 merchants, we gave out the most tickets, 1.2 million and it’s the first time we’ve ever had to go to day two for the winning ticket numbers so it’s definitely been a year of firsts for us, but a great year.”

Mae works at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and John said he works at Midwest Mobile Radio in St. Joseph.

“We have customers that come in and they support my business that I work at and it’s nice that we’re able to come back out into the community and shop and support the community,” John said. “It just shows that you need to shop locally. I’ll be honest with you, I never thought we’d win anything like this and here we are.”

The Chamber said second chance prize numbers will be displayed today, so shopper are urged to keep their tickets because they could still be a winner.