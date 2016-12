December 23rd, 2016

St Joseph Yellow Corn 3.14 – 3.221 White Corn 3.46 Soybeans 9.28 – 9.33 LifeLine Foods closed for the holiday Atchison Yellow Corn 3.21 – 3.28 Soybeans 9.14 Hard Wheat 3.11 Soft Wheat 2.93 Kansas City Truck Bids Yellow Corn 3.31 White Corn 3.66 – 3.68 Soybeans 9.45 Hard Wheat 3.39 Soft Wheat 3.27 Sorghum 5.19

For more information, contact the 680 KFEQ Farm Department.

816-233-8881.