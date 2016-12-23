Police investigate early morning hit and run

St. Joseph Police are investigating a hit and run crash early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call about a single vehicle crash at 1:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of South 22nd.

According to police, a driver traveling north in a Ford Expedition, lost control and ran off the east side of the road. The vehicle hit a utility pole, breaking it off and hit a single family residence. Witnesses say a male driver and at least one other person got out and fled on foot. No one in the house was injured.

Police say there was no power loss in the area due the utility pole being hit, but KCP&L was on scene after the crash to replace the pole. Roads were blocked off but are expected to reopen by 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.