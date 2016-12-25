Northwest helps students prepare for college through TRiO Programs

One of the programs at Northwest Missouri State University helps high school students prepare for higher education.

Cassandra Tavorn is the director of TRiO Programs at Northwest. TRiO is a federally funded college access program.

Tavorn said they currently host three programs at Northwest. Those include the college support program which is Student Support Services and pre-college programs Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math and Science. The Upward Bound programs are for students in 9th to 12th grades. Students meet with mentors, learn about financial literacy, how to apply for scholarships, how to be prepared for college and more.

Tavorn said they provide educational opportunities for many different types of students.

“Students that come from low income families, they are the first in their families to attend college, we work with students that have disabilities, we also work with students that are homeless youth,” Tavorn said. “We service veterans as well and students that are in the foster care system.”

According to university’s website, Upward Bound has been sponsored by Northwest since 1986 and services selected schools in Atchison, Gentry, and Nodaway counties in Missouri.

“TRiO is not a program, it’s a mission,” Tavorn said. “And the mission is that we provide equal opportunity for higher education for those families who are disenfranchised. There is help for your student if that student wants to excel, reach out to the TRiO program around you.”

According to Tavorn, they are in the recruiting stages now for the Upward Bound and Upward Bound Math and Science. For more information, click here.