Man charged after I-29 standoff in Platte County

A man has been charged in Platte County after a more than 4 hour long standoff Friday that shutdown I-29.

Khrurshed Haydarov, 25 of Pennsylvania was charged Christmas Eve with a felony for making a terrorist threat. That charge stems from an incident that took place Friday in Platte County.

As we previously reported, authorities took an armed trucker into custody after an hours-long standoff at a rest stop on I-29 in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the standoff began shortly before 9 a.m. following reports of a man pointing a rifle at traffic. Authorities evacuated the rest area, leaving only the unidentified trucker and officers.

According to court documents, after a caller reported a person allegedly pointing a long gun out of the window and ‘trackin’ cars a deputy with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office believed he saw Haydarov pointing the barrel of a shot gun out the driver’s side window at passing cars.

“After several hours and many attempts to get Haydarov to respond to negotiators, the decision was made to breach a window on the sleeper cab on the passenger side of the tractor. He moved to the front of the cab sat in the driver’s eat, grabbed a long gun from the right of where he was sitting and threw it backward to the sleeper compartment of the tractor,” said Det. Nancy Penrod. “When he was handcuffed the deputies noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

No injuries were reported. Haydarov’s blood alcohol content was reported at .0381.

Haydarov is being held on $100,000 cash on bail in the Platte County Jail.