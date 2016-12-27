Obituaries December 22-23

Janet Marie Kelly

1950-2016

Janet Marie Kelly, 66, Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by her loving family. Janet was a resident for the last year at the Atchison Medicalodge where she met and made many friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Benedict Church with Abbot Barnabas Senecal, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:30 P.M. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School-Technology Department or Maur Hill-Mt. Academy and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Janet was born on March 17, 1950 in Atchison, Kansas the daughter of Edward M. and Jeanne (Smith) Kelly. She attended St. Benedict Elementary School, Mount St. Scholastica Academy and graduated from Atchison High School. She attended Benedictine College.

She and Roger L. Gibson were united in marriage on May 31, 1969 at St. Benedict’s Church in Atchison, Kansas. Mr. Gibson preceded her in death on May 2, 2009.

Janet briefly worked at Rockwell International and was a homemaker. She later took a position as the Executive Director of the Atchison Red Cross where she served for 24 years before her retirement in 2005.

She was a member of St. Benedict Parish. She enjoyed reading, putting together puzzles, watching movies, crocheting, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three daughters, Amy M. (Timothy) Herman, Scott City, KS, Megan E. (Todd) Erpelding, Atchison, KS, Jill A. (Ryan) Thorne, Effingham, KS, two sons, Lawrence Wayne (Shannon) Gibson, Desoto, KS, Edward M. (Amanda) Gibson, Atchison, KS, ten grandchildren, Jessica, Connor, and Sean Gibson, Brady, Kevin and Natalie Herman, Cora Thorne, Jordan, Allison, and Hailey Gibson, three sisters, Carol Niemann, Rushville, MO, Sheila Gartenmayer, Atchison, KS, Laura Kelly, Effingham, KS, one brother, Dennis Kelly, Topeka, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Richard “Dick” W. Reynolds

1954-2016

Richard William “Dick” Reynolds, 62, Atchison, Kansas died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Atchison Hospital.

The body has been cremated. A visitation with the family will be Friday, December 30, 2016 from 6:00 – 7:30 P.M. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to assist the family with funeral expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Dick was born September 30, 1954 in Atchison, Kansas the son of James Richard and Virginia Agee Reynolds. He attended Atchison Public Elementary Schools and Atchison High School.

He and Cindy K. Kopf were united in marriage on April 19, 2002 in Atchison, Kansas.

Dick was employed as a heavy equipment operator for over forty years with the Bromley Quarry Company in Atchison until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy K. Reynolds of the couple’s home in Atchison, KS; a son, Jimmy Reynolds, Farmington, KS; four step-sons, Carl Chandler, Lincoln, NE; Tommy Hall, Lincoln, NE; Jason Williams, Lincoln, NE; Gary Williams, II, Atchison, KS; a step-daughter, Katrina Reynolds, Leavenworth, KS; a sister, Judy Gillmore, Atchison, KS; fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, James Richard Reynolds, III.

Toshiko Smith

1934-2016

Toshiko Smith, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born May 11, 1934 in Japan to Fukumatsu and Asano Akiyama.

She married Paul Addison Smith in 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1969.

Toshiko was very proud of her children, she took pride in an immaculate home, and always had the most beautiful flowers.

She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include children, Rick Smith of St. Joseph, MO, Jim Smith (Carla) of Phoenix, AZ, Phil Smith-White (Gaylen) of St. Joseph, MO, and John Smith (Helen) of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Anthony, Chris, Gail, Tyler, Erika, and Erin; and seven great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Alzheimers Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Lois “Jeannie” Jean Hager

1947-2016

Lois Jean “Jeannie” Hager, 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in Saint Joseph. She was born July 1, 1947 in Bethany, Missouri daughter of Maxine & Forest Miles. She married Robert “Bob” Hager on August 1, 1975, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Bethany High School, and worked at Mosaic as an Insurance Associate. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her father, Forest Miles. She is survived by husband, Robert “Bob” Hager of the home, mother, Maxine Miles of Gillman City, MO, two sons, Monty (Kari) Cook of DeKalb, MO and Doug (Niki) Cook of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Gina (Kenny) Guillotte of Kansas City, MO, 6 grandchildren, Andrea, Kaden, Matthew, Lainie, Claira, and Violet, 1 great grandchild, Maverick, two brothers, Chuck (Doris) Miles of Bethany, MO and Butch (Sharon) Miles of Bethany, MO, sister, Louise Cox of Orem, UT. Ms. Hager will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No services or visitation at this time.

Mildred Maxine Sands

1922-2016

Mildred Maxine Sands, 94, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born April 3, 1922 in Jackson County, Missouri. She worked at Quaker Oats. She collected Maxine Dolls, and always had a smile on her face. She was a member of the Bell Ringers for Salvation Army, and she attended the Home League meetings and sold the “War Cry.” She was a member of the Faith Valley Church of God. Maxine was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Sands, Fred Reinschmidt, and Henry Gremar. She is survived by daughters, Emma (Terry) Durfee, Freda Reinschmidt, and Betty (Wesley) Reed, 6 grandchildren, Rose, Rachel, Lori, Debb Lovelady, Scott (Ashley) Durfee, and Todd (Jessica) Durfee. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 PM at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sally Leahnora Dishman (Shelton)

1948-2016

Sally Leahnora Dishman (Shelton) was born Thursday, December 2nd, 1948; and passed away Friday, December 23rd, 2016 in Death Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Tuesday, December 27th, 2016, 1:00pm – 2:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Services Tuesday, December 27th, 2016, 2:00pm. Officiating Rev. Nancy J Kollhoff. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel.