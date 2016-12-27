Part of 9th Street closed due to falling debris

Motorists are being urged to avoid the 1800 to 2000 block of South 9th street in St. Joseph until further notice.

The St. Joseph Police Department sent out a Nixle alert shortly after 3 a.m. warning motorists to avoid the area due to debris in the roadway.

According to the department, concrete and a piece of rebar fell from Eastbound 36 above from what appears to be the joint area between two bridges. East 36 is still open to traffic. The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking into the situation and will conduct more detailed inspections during the day.