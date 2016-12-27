Police investigate multiple gas station robberies

Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night in St. Joseph in addition to a robbery on Christmas Eve.

According to Sgt. Brett Kelley with the St. Joseph Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, three individuals entered the Trex Mart gas station at 3625 King Hill Avenue. All displayed handguns and took cash from both registers. Sgt. Kelly said a customer saw the robbery as it was happening and called it in, but the suspects took off shortly before police arrived.

Monday night, Sgt. Kelley said it was close to midnight when three individuals entered the gas station at 3215 South 22nd. At least two displayed handguns and took cash from the register. The suspects left in an unknown direction on foot and police have no good descriptions at this time.