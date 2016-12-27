Purdue Study Finds Consuming Meat Doesn’t Affect Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Consuming red meat in amounts above what is typically recommended does not affect short-term cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as blood pressure and blood cholesterol, according to a new review of clinical trials from Purdue University. While during the last 20 years, there have been recommendations to eat less red meat as part of a healthier diet, red meat can be incorporated into a healthier diet, according to researcher Wayne Campbell. The research by Campbell shows that consuming more than half a serving per day of red meat, which is equivalent to a three-ounce serving three times per week, did not worsen blood pressure and blood total cholesterol. The research includes all types of red meat, mostly unprocessed beef and pork.