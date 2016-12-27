USCA Requests Status on U.S. Beef Trade with China

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association last week requested an update on the status of trade negotiations with China about the export of U.S. beef. In a letter sent to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, USCA points out that an official from China in September announced in a speech in New York that Chinese consumers should no longer be denied the choice to dine on U.S. beef. The letter requests an update on the status of those negotiations and encourages the administration to reach out to stakeholders for input and feedback. China currently consumes around 13 percent of the world’s beef and is expected to increase their imports of red meat by nearly 24 percent in 2016, as compared to previous years.