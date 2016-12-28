Cameron man injured in Caldwell County crash

A 81-year-old Cameron man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in Caldwell County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Riffle was driving a 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Sale Barn Rd. about 2 miles east of Cameron shortly after 9 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off onto a secondary road. The patrol said Riffle’s vehicle then went off the east side of that road, hit a ditch and rolled over coming to rest back on its wheels. Riffle was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was described as moderate injuries.