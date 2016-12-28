Daytime temps in the 40s for the rest of the work week

While this is in no way a long-range forecast for snow to return to the area, there are some climatological signals suggesting that cold conditions will return to the area just after the new year. The same climate signals are also pointing toward perhaps a slightly more active precipitation pattern. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.