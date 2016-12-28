Kansas State faces Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M is entering the Texas Bowl as the favorite, yet the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to improve their winning streak to four games in the matchup of old Big 12 foes.

The Aggies, meanwhile, are also looking to cap the season on a positive note after losing four of their last six games following a 6-0 start. Kansas State is in its seventh straight bowl game and the Aggies are appearing in a bowl for a school-record eighth straight season.

The key matchup pits Aggies star defensive end Myles Garrett against the Wildcats’ offensive line. This will likely be the final college game for Garrett, the junior consensus All-American who some predict will be the top overall pick in 2017 draft.

Garrett struggled with injuries this season but still managed to pile up 8 and a half sacks and 15 tackles for losses.

For Kansas State, defensive end Jordan Willis is considered key. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in sacks with 11 and a half, which tied a school record.