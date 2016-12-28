MOFB reacts to Chinn as new Ag Director

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst released a statement regarding the appointment of Chris Chinn as the Missouri Director of Agriculture “We are pleased with Governor-Elect Greiten’s choice of Chris Chinn as the next Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Chris is a respected, nationally-known advocate for agriculture, a successful hog farmer and an exceptional appointment to lead Missouri’s Agriculture Department.” Chris Chinn serves on the Missouri Farm Bureau State Board of Directors and is also a former chairperson of the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee. “We also commend the current Director of Agriculture, Richard Fordyce, for his excellent leadership and service to Missouri agriculture.”