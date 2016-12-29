Obituaries December 27-28

Leander F. Wessel

1933-2016

Leander F. Wessel was born Sunday, December 24th, 1933; and passed away Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 in Atchison, Kansas. Visitation Thursday, December 29th, 2016, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Located at St. Anns Catholic Church. Services Friday, December 30th, 2016, 10:30am. Officiating Fr. Benjamin Tremmel, OSB. Located at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Interment held at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery.

Klaris “Kay” O’Dell

1930-2016

Klaris “Kay” O’Dell, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born August 12, 1930 in Licso, Nebraska.

Kay married Jay O’Dell in June, 1949, and he preceded her in death in August 1999.

She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Masters degree. She was a teacher and counselor for Osborn and Stewartsville School districts.

Kay was a member of Brookdale Presbyterian Church and the Sweet Adeline’s. Kay was the first honored queen of the Jobs Daughter of the newly established Bethel #46; Oshkosh, Nebraska in 1948. The family would like to thank Barbara K. O’Dell, nurse practitioner for being mom’s guardian angel.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth (Sothman) Woolery; one brother; and three sisters.

Survivors include children, Barbara Ann Wohlfarth (William) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Brad O’Dell (Jacque) of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kent “Spanky” O’Dell (Jenny) of St. Joseph, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kate, Stephanie, Brady, Colin, Brett, Morgan, and Cooper; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside Services and Interment 11:00 A.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Brookdale Presbyterian Church, 203 S. 31st St., St. Joseph, MO 64501. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Kenneth G. Koehler

1931-2016

Kenneth G. “Kenny” Koehler, 85, Atchison, Kansas died Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited Monday Jan. 2nd, at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with visitation to follow until 7:30. Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Kenny was born on February 3, 1931 in Atchison, Kansas the son of Anton R. and Grace (Jack) Koehler. He attended Central Grade School and Atchison High School.

He and the former Beatrice M. Gonzales were united in marriage on October 10, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church in Atchison. Mrs. Koehler preceded in death on November 20, 2005.

Kenny was a steelworker at Rockwell International for forty-two years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Benedict Parish and the Army National Guard. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and playing chess.

Survivors include two sons, Jacob (Teresa) Koehler, Danny (Martha) Koehler, both of Atchison, KS, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death two brothers, Elmo Francis Koehler, Jacob Raymond Koehler, and two sisters, Louise Smith and Jeanne Hamblin.