No. 3 Baylor women beat Kansas State in Big 12 opener

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Baylor open Big 12 Conference play Thursday night with an 87-57 victory over Kansas State.

The Lady Bears (12-1, 1-0) outrebounded Kansas State 56-28, and that turned into a 25-5 edge in second-chance points. Baylor also outscored the Wildcats 31-10 off the bench.

Brown had four blocks, and Alexis Prince and Nina Davis both added 14 points for Baylor. Nina Davis and Lauren Cox scored 12 apiece.

Alexis Jones, the Lady Bears’ leading scorer who missed the previous two games to rest, tied Kristy Wallace for the team lead in assists with eight.

Kindred Wesemann led Kansas State (10-3, 0-1) with 16 points.