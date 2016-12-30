Patrol urges New Year’s driving safety

With New Year’s celebrations in the works for many the Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging safe driving practices.

Last year over the New Year’s holiday counting period, there were 954 traffic crashes, which injured 364 people. There were seven fatalities during the 2016 New Year’s holiday counting period. The 2017 New Year’s holiday counting period is from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, until 11:59 p.m.on Monday, January 2, 2017.

The Patrol said many Missourians will plan special gatherings to welcome 2017.

“If your plans include alcohol, remember that nothing ruins a party like a DWI arrest or a drinking-related traffic crash on your way home. Designate a sober driver before the party starts,” the Patrol said. “The roadway is no place for a driver who has been drinking. If you cause a traffic crash, your New Year might begin with being arrested, facing legal fees and medical bills, and perhaps jail time! You could lose your license and will have to face your family and friends. If you kill or injure someone, you’ll pay the price for the rest of your life. No one wants to begin 2017 in jail. Be smart! Designate a sober driver or take a taxi.”

in addition officers are asking people to remember to buckle up and obey traffic laws.

“Be a courteous driver: When in doubt, yield the right-of-way. Pay attention and use your turn signal to communicate your intentions to other drivers. The posted speed limit reflects the roadway’s classification and is not a suggestion! There’s no reason to speed—the party starts after you arrive safely,” the Patrol said.