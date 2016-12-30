Rolfzen twins, Nebraska volleyball stars, join German club

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska volleyball standouts Amber Rolfzen and Kadie Rolfzen have signed professional contracts with the powerful Dresdner Sportclub 1898 in Germany.

The university announced their signings on Thursday.

Amber Rolfzen earned her second AVCA All-America honor as a senior in 2016 and was an All-Big Ten selection for the second straight season. Kadie Rolfzen was a two-time first-team AVCA All-American. She became only the second four-time AVCA All-American in program history after earning third-team accolades as a freshman and sophomore.

The twins helped lead the Cornhuskers to the national championship in 2015 and a Big Ten championship and NCAA final four in 2016.