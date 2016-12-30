Union Star man killed in two vehicle crash Thursday

A Union Star man has died after a two vehicle crash in Andrew County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old James A. Evans of Union Star was driving north on US 169 about 3 miles west of Union Star around 4:30 p.m. Evans’ vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound Chevrolet Express Van driven by 32-year-old Eric L. Tamboli of Belton. Tamboli’s vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its wheels. Evans’ vehicle spun off the west side of the road.

Evans was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. Tamboli was transported to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the crash report, Evans was wearing a seatbelt, Tamboli was not.