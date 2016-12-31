3D printing coming to St. Joseph Public Library

The St. Joseph Public Library now has a 3D Makergear printing system and it’s offering classes on how to use it.

The library said it was able to acquire the printer through a Missouri State Library technology grant. Also, library assistant Robbie Johnson has training in the how-tos of 3D printing and is offering hands-on programming at the Downtown Library branch located at 927 Felix.

The first program is part of its teen Creative Art Club on Thursday, January 12 at 4 p.m. Participants will be instructed on how to design items for construction on the 3D printer. Tinkercad.com accounts will be created for all program attendees and a basic lesson on how to use the Tinkercad design software will be given. Design instructions will be loaded into the 3D printer to create 3D objects.

On Saturday, January 21 at 2:30 p.m. teens and adults can get a hands-on introduction to this new concept in printing when Johnson will explain 3D printing and its applications. There will be instruction on how to design for a 3D object, through to the actual building of the object using the printer.

These programs are supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

The library said it is committed to helping patrons become acquainted with new technology. Anyone wanting to learn more about 3D printing should contact Robbie Johnson at the Downtown Library at (816) 232-7729.