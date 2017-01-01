New sports facility features indoor tennis and more

A new area sports facility featuring an indoor tennis court opened last week.

Eric Thacker Tennis owns the Sports Center located on the northeast side of St. Joseph.

Thacker said he wanted to create a multi-use facility.

“In this facility we’ll be able to accommodate a lot of different sports,” he said. “Tennis was going to be one of the main components of it, but we’ll also be able to accommodate baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball practices, things of that nature.”

Thacker said the facility houses one of few indoor tennis courts in the area.

“We put a lot of work into this facility and made sure things were done correctly so it would be easy to access and easy to use,” he said. “I think there’s been a need in northwest Missouri for a long time for a place that can accommodate a lot of different sports that is easy to rent out, people can afford it. I hear of a lot of teens that want to rent a place for practice, can’t find practice space, so I think this will serve northwest Missouri very well.”

Thacker said a batting cage will be up in the next couple of days. The facility is located at 14197 County Road 307.

For more information, contact Eric Thacker at (816) 629-6749 or ericthackertennis@gmail.com.