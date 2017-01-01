Police Chief talks about how burglars break-in

Making your home look less appealing to burglars could make break-ins less likely.

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally in an interview with KFEQ’s Barry Birr talked about how most burglars like to break-into homes.

Connally brought a report to talk about on the Hotline that was compiled by KGW out of Portland that asked 86 burglars how they broke into homes.

“Burglars don’t want to be seen. They look for homes with big fences and overgrown trees or bushes,” Connally said. “A nice home and a nice car, a person with money in other words.”

Connally said he used the report as a tool for his class he teaches as an adjunct-professor at Missouri Western State University.

“Most burglars prefer breaking in earlier mornings or afternoon between 12:30 and 2:30,” Connally said. “Anyone who was home from lunch should be gone by then and most kids are gone at school.”

Having a big loud dog also seemed to keep burglars away. Also, in many cases Connally said burglars knock on the front door before breaking in.

“He (burglar) said I’d act like I was lost or looking for a friend, I would approach the residence as if they’d posted an ad on Craig’s List,” Connally said.

Leaving a light on in your house 24/7 didn’t seem to bother many burglars in the survey.

“One burglar said the combination of lights on and blinds closed created an attractive location,” Connally said. “Would drive through upperclass neighborhoods looking for many things like porch light on and all blinds closed wrote one inmate.”

Connally said having a light on a timer is a better solution. Also, leaving a radio or a TV on in the home seemed to keep burglars at bay.

“Almost all burglars said they would think twice if there is a car in the driveway,” Connally said.

CLICK HERE to read the survey he references in full.

Connally said if a St. Joseph resident plans to go out of town he suggests signing up for the department’s watch residence program.

“We’ll send an officer by every day to check on your house,” Connally said. “It’s a free service and I would encourage folks to take advantage of that.”

CLICK HERE for a link to sign-up for the watch residence program.