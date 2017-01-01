Puett takes over the reigns at Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Bill Puett has officially taken over for outgoing Sheriff Mike Strong at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Puett was elected as the new sheriff during the Nov. 8 election. January 1, the role officially changed hands.

“I had to go to new sheriff’s school for two weeks. That’s required,” Puett said. “The sheriff has been completely supportive. We’ve worked side-by-side for a long time and we don’t want the services the sheriff’s office provides to skip a beat. We want everything to continue to move forward and get what needs to be done, done.”

Strong said he’s looking forward to retirement.

“Fishing, maybe do a little more flying, grand kids, I’ve got some projects at the house,” Strong said. “I have a lot to keep me busy.”

Strong took the sheriff’s office in 2005. Prior to that he began working with the Drug Strike Force in 1991. In his time as sheriff, Strong said there have been many things he’s been able to help with.

“The sex offender list, the no tolerance approach we took on that. Knowing where the bad guys are and being able to keep people informed,” Strong said. “I think the development of the staff is probably one of the biggest achievements. The caliber of people we have here now is just phenomenal.”

Puett was sworn into office Friday during a ceremony. He has appointed Mike Donaldson as his second-in-command.

“The undersheriff, he prefers the term Chief Deputy,” Puett said. “So we’ll go back to the term Chief Deputy and his rank is going to be commander.”

Puett said in the spring the sheriff’s office will take part in some community meetings throughout the city and county.

“If they have ideas or want to come meet us or talk to us I’ll encourage folks to come do that,” Puett said. “Before then if anybody has anything they can always reach out to us at the sheriff’s office.”