Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, Jan. 2 – 8

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of Jan. 2 – 8 from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. With the possibility of winter weather, scheduled maintenance and construction projects may be postponed.

MoDOT reminds the public to stay alert, watch for road work, buckle up, slow down, and drive with extreme caution through work zones and in changing weather conditions.

For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT or visit MoDOT’s website.

Buchanan County

Interstate 29 and U.S. Route 36 – Crossover maintenance, Jan. 3 – 6

Route 116 – From Route 116 to Route HH for sealing, Jan. 3 – 6

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the Route 13 overpass for bridge maintenance, Jan. 3 – 6 , 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Hamilton during the closure.

Clinton County

Route 116 – From U.S. Route 169 to the Buchanan County line for sealing, Jan. 3 – 6

Route 33 – From Isley Road to 209 th Street for drainage work, Jan. 3 – 6

Street for drainage work, Route 33 – From Clinton Street to Short Street in Lathrop for drainage work, Jan. 3 – 6

Daviess County

Route 13 – From Route 6 to Route HH for sealing, Jan. 3 – 6

Gentry County

Route Z – Sealing, Jan. 3 – 6

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Pothole patching, Jan. 3 – 6

Harrison County

I-35 – From mile marker 88 (Route 13 exit) to mile marker 84 (Route A/H exit) for drainage work, Jan. 3 – 6

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound from Route 11 to Route 5 for pothole patching and sealing, Jan. 3 – 6

Route 139 – Shoulder work, Jan. 3 – 6

U.S. Route 36 – Westbound from Route 5 to Route FF for pothole patching and sealing, Jan. 6

Mercer County

Route P – CLOSED at the Brushy Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement. The road will be closed until February 2017.

Nodaway County