Construction and fundraising efforts underway for new preschool in Maryville

Plans are in the works for a new SSM Health Preschool & Childcare Center on the St. Francis Hospital campus.

According to a news release, the new facility will double the current capacity to serve 136 children. It will also allow for the addition of an Early Head Start program in Nodaway County, and serve as another level of education for practicum students from Northwest Missouri State University obtaining an early childhood education degree.

“The single best economic development investment a community can make is early childhood development,” said Josh McKim, Executive Director of Nodaway County Economic Development.

Construction will begin in March with a projected opening date for January of 2018.

A spokeswoman said the current facility that serves 67 kids will be torn down. The new center will be located on the St. Francis Hospital campus between the SSM Health Medical Group clinic and the Maryville Middle School.

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital received 50% Tax Credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) from the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED), which will contribute $500,000 towards the construction of the new center. Approximately $255,000 in credits remain available for purchase to qualified contributors.