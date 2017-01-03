Missouri Western’s Chelsea Dewey earns weekly MIAA honor

ST. JOSEPH – Missouri Western’s Chelsea Dewey has been named MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Dewey was vital for the Griffons in their upset win at previous unbeaten #19 Central Oklahoma.

The senior guard from Gower, Missouri scored a team-high 17 point and dished out a team leading six assists in the 67-57 win. She was a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line and was 3-6 from the three-point arc. This is the first Athlete of the Week honor for Dewey and MWSU on the season.

Missouri Western returns home on Thursday, January 5 as they host #6 Pittsburg State at 5:30 p.m. in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

— MWSU Athletics —