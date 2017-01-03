One jailed, one hospitalized after fight

A fight in the Midtown area Tuesday afternoon sent one man to the hospital and another to jail for investigation.

Sgt. Chris McBane of the St. Joseph Police Department says the fight started at about 3pm Tuesday in the 1900 block of Frederick and ended about two blocks away near 20th and Jones Streets.

The incident was initially reported as a stabbing, but Sgt. McBane says no one was stabbed, and to his knowledge there was no knife involved.

McBane said one man was taken into police custody for investigation of possible assault charges. The other man was transported to Mosaic Life Care with unknown injuries. McBane says those injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

No names have been released by police as that investigation continues.