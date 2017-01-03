St. Joseph man pleads guilty to UMB bank robbery

A St. Joseph, Mo., man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to robbing UMB Bank.

Terry L. Hager, 49, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan to the charge contained in a May 19, 2016, federal indictment.

By pleading guilty, Hager admitted that he stole $13,957 from UMB Bank, 1211 N. Belt Hwy., St. Joseph, on March 5, 2016.

Under federal statutes, Hager is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.