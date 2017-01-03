Survey Takes the Pulse of Rural America

A recent survey of rural residents commissioned by DTN/The Progressive Farmer found that land prices, passing on the farm to the next generation, biotechnology developments, and agribusiness mergers are just some of the things on the minds of farmers going into the new year. Land prices and valuations brought strong reactions from the respondents. 69 percent of farmers and ranchers in the survey strongly or somewhat disagree with the statement, “My farm is profitable, given current land prices.” Land rental rates brought an equally sharp reaction. 52 percent strongly or somewhat disagreed with the survey statement, “My farm is profitable given the current cost of renting land.” It looks like the cost of land could make it very difficult for farmers to continue for another generation. 85 percent of farmers and ranchers in the survey are concerned or very concerned that the price of land will affect their families’ ability to farm into the future. 78 percent of the survey respondents are concerned about giant mergers in the seed and chemical industries. Over half the survey respondents said they diversify their incomes by working a job off the farm.