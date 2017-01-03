Wheat Acres to Drop In 2017

2016 was a rough year for wheat farmers, who are now trying to set themselves up for more success next year by reducing the number of planted acres. Craig Van Dyke of Top Third Ag tells the U.S. Farm Report that rumors of drought next year are less concerning than the acreage prospects. Van Dyke says, “We need to drastically reduce acreage to find ourselves competitive globally price-wise.” Soybean prices could be a big motivator for producers to switch acres from wheat to soybeans next year. Van Dyke says he’s even talked to producers in Montana who are planting soybeans for the first time ever. Advance Trading, Incorporated, shares the same view, noting that unlike soybeans that can be grown in the U.S. and South America, wheat can be grown all over the world, making it difficult to trade. It’s easier to keep track of what’s going on in corn and beans across America versus what’s going on in the rest of the world.