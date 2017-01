YWCA St. Joseph is looking for a few good men…to wear bras.

The 2nd annual Bras for a Cause event is February 4.

They say they have “…40 amazing, unique and specially-decorated bras” making their way down a fashion runway, and they “need some men to fill them.”

The event is to help support breast cancer awareness and education.

If you, or a man you know, is interested you are urged to contact Chelsea Teater at cteater@ywcasj.org or at 816-232-4481.