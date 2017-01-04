Canada Books First Trade Discussion with China on Bilateral Agreement

Trade officials from Canada will meet with similar leadership in China next month to begin trade talks on a bilateral trade agreement. Canada’s Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is tentatively booked to have her first face-to-face discussion with China in February. The planned meeting comes after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a goal of doubling trade with the Asian nation by 2025. Meanwhile, Freeland says she hopes to hold talks with the United Kingdom’s trade secretary as the U.K. will trigger the formal process for leaving the European Union before the end of March. The U.K. will still be included in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the EU, despite its exit from the European Union.