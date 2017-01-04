Chance of snow in the forecast tonight

One to three inches of snow will fall across much of the region overnight, beginning late this evening and tapering off shortly before dawn. This snow may make for a slow and potentially slick commute Thursday morning, particularly on any roads that are left untreated. Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 21. Wind chill values between -3 and 7. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 11. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values between -5 and zero. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.