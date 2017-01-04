Missouri State loses in OT at Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — MiKyle McIntosh scored 21 points, Deontae Hawkins had 20, Paris Lee had a double-double and Illinois State edged Missouri State 74-71 in overtime on Wednesday night.

After Jarrid Rhodes’ 3-pointer gave Missouri State a 67-64 lead to open overtime scoring, Lee matched that for the Redbirds. The Bears then missed six straight shots. McIntosh scored five straight points before he missed three straight free throws and Lee two, keeping the lead at 72-67.

Jarred Dixon hit a jumper for Missouri State and after McIntosh made two from the line, Austin Ruder scored with 11 seconds left, making it 74-71. McIntosh then missed two more free throws but the Redbirds had two fouls to give, keeping the Bears from getting a shot until a desperation air ball as time ran out.

Lee had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois State (11-4, 3-0 Missouri Valley). The Redbirds were 23 of 34 from the line, seven of the misses in overtime.

Rhodes had 19 points for the Bears (11-5, 2-1), who were 5 of 7 from the line but had 14 3-pointers on a school-record 38 attempts.

