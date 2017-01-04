Mizzou drops SEC opener at home to LSU 88-77

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Antonio Blakeney hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points for the second consecutive game as LSU beat Missouri 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Epps and Jalyn Patterson added 11 points apiece.

Jordan Barnett scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Missouri. Kevin Puryear added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Geist scored 13 in his second career start. Terrence Philips, who came off the bench after starting in his first 43 games, had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Missouri (5-8, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) led 40-35 at halftime, but LSU opened the second half on a 9-4 run and took the lead with 14:25 remaining following a 3-pointer by Blakeney.

Puryear tied the game at 54-54 before LSU (9-4, 1-1) made seven of its next eight shots during a 17-4 run that sealed it.

— Associated Press —