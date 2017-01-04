Mosaic Life Care executives retire

Mosaic Life Care announced the retirement of two top executives.

John Wilson started working at Mosaic Life Care in 1986 as the senior internal auditor before becoming the controller. In 1990, Wilson accepted the role of chief financial officer. His previous experience includes working with health–care related clients at public accounting firms.

He most recently was chief treasury officer. In this position, Wilson was responsible for helping Mosaic Life Care better understand payment models, risk sharing, bundled payments and more.

Curt Kretzinger joined Mosaic Life Care in 1977 as a patient care technician and then as a registered nurse. Kretzinger assumed responsibility as hospital administrator before becoming the chief operating officer (COO) in 1999. As COO, it was Kretzinger who led the effort to create a state-of-the-art bed tower at the medical center in St. Joseph. In this way, his commitment to quality health care is visible to patients and their family members. Kretzinger was also a key figure in the organization being named a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient in 2009.

“We wish them both well and offer our thanks for their service,” said Mark Laney, MD, Mosaic Life Care CEO.