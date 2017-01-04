Trump Taps Former Reagan Trade Official as Trade Minister

President-elect Donald Trump is close to filling his cabinet after selecting Robert Lighthizer to be his Trade Minister. The Wall Street Journal reports Lighthizer has negotiating experience from his time in the Reagan administration. If confirmed by the Senate, he will take the lead in talks that could culminate in the bilateral deals Trump’s team prefers. Lighthizer will be part of a revamped team whose mission includes confronting China and Mexico, which Trump contends have taken advantage of the U.S. under current trade agreements. China is keeping a close eye on Trump’s trade plans. Last month, when Trump named Peter Navarro to the newly formed White House National Trade Council, China fired back stating: “Cooperation is the only correct choice.” Navarro has previously urged a hard line on trade with China and has made a film describing China’s threat to the U.S. economy. At the time, China said: “We hope the U.S. works hard with China to maintain the healthy, stable development of ties.”