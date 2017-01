Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday through Thursday

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL HAS

ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM

8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS EVENING IN NORTHEAST KANSAS AND

FAR NORTHWEST MISSOURI…AND WILL SPREAD SOUTHEASTWARD THROUGH

MIDNIGHT. SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS

THURSDAY…TAPERING OFF BEFORE SUNRISE IN THE KANSAS CITY METRO

AREA AND POINTS WESTWARD…AND BY MID MORNING IN CENTRAL MISSOURI.

* MAIN IMPACT…SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WILL MAKE TRAVEL

HAZARDOUS TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL

CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED

ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.