New Troop-H troopers report for duty soon

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has four new troopers.

Captain James E. McDonald announced the assignments Thursday. The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 103th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on December 30, 2016. They will report for duty on January 17, 2017.

Trooper Thomas Hecker, of Raymore, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 2, which serves the citizens of Nodaway and Worth counties. Trooper Hecker is a graduate from Raymore-Peculiar High School, and attended University of Central Missouri majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Hecker is married to Brooke (Chesher) Hecker. Trooper Hecker’s training officer will be Trooper Jeffery D. Maudlin.

Trooper Dylan Jehnzen, of Kansas City, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 5, which serves the citizens of Andrew and Buchanan counties. Trooper Jehnzen is a graduate from Reed City High School, and attended Alma College majoring in business administration. Trooper Jehnzen’s training officer will be Corporal Rob P. Dudeck.

Trooper Nicholas Regan, of Platte City, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 1, which serves the citizens of Atchison and Holt counties. Trooper Regan is a graduate from Platte City RIII High School, and attended Park University majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Regan’s training officer will be Trooper Nicholas J. Greiner.

Trooper Robert Carter Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 6, which serves the citizens of Andrew and Buchanan counties. Trooper Carter is a graduate from Schlagle High School and attended University of Oklahoma majoring in sociology. Trooper Carter is married to India (Wells) Carter. Trooper Carter’s training officer will be Corporal Justin E. Peabody.