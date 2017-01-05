Obituaries January 3-4

Connie G. Bowe

1937-2017

Connie G. Bowe, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at her home.

She was born July 9, 1937 in Akron, Ohio.

Connie was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, mahjong, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Dorothy (Elliott) Perry; former spouse, James B. Bowe, and brother Michael Perry.

Survivors include children, Stephanie Bowe of St. Joseph, Missouri and Stephen Bowe (Michelle) of Troy, Kansas; grandsons, Daulton, Collin, and Reid Jasper and Gannon and Holden Bowe; sister, Rosemary Carver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Rosemary D. Cooper

1927-2017

Rosemary D. Cooper, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at a local healthcare facility.

She was born September 30, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Rosemary married the love of her life, Ellis Thorton Cooper May 17, 1947, he precedes her in death.

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a lifetime member of Wyatt Park Christian Church and also belonged to the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group #2.

Rosemary loved her children and her grandchildren. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who will be missed by many.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Carolyn Campbell.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Baldwin (Don), St Joseph; sons, Greg Cooper (Sharon), McKinney Texas, Jim Cooper (Denise), Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Ryan, Brady, Matthew, Kristy and Rocky; eight great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one step great-granddaughter.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Wyatt Park Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Van Norman Hurst

1924-2017

Van Norman Hurst was born Friday, May 16th, 1924; and passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017. Visitation Friday, January 6th, 2017, 6:30pm – 8:00pm. Located at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel. Services Saturday, January 7th, 2017, 1:30pm. Located at the First Christian Church. Interment located at Armstrong Cemetery.

Shirley Elaine Cobb

1929-2017

Shirley Elaine Cobb, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Living Community.

She was born February 16, 1929 in Tabor, Iowa to Logan and Esther (Bateman) Hemmer, they precede her in death.

Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and was very proud of her birdhouses.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Calvin Madget; infant son; and sister, Carolyn Patterson.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Garrison (Dave), Nancy Swymeler (Dave), Deborah Madget, Mary Richey (Mike); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private Farewell Services & Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Richard H. Collins

1949-2017

Richard H. Collins, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of North

Kansas City and Savannah, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care.

Born March 16, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa, he had been employed as a dock supervisor for the Shinn Fu Company of America for 10 years.

Mr. Collins was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo H. and Delia E. (Birch) Collins; his granddaughter, Grace Edwards; and sisters, Judith Collins and Sherrill Kaye Collins.

(Survivors:) two daughters, Angela Davis and her husband, James and Jessica Edwards and her husband, Mark all of Rosendale, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jeremiah, Emily, Ashley and Lindsay Libich, Kolton Edwards and Bryanna Davis; two sisters, Marilyn York and Teggie Collins; a niece, Cheryl Mitchell and a nephew, Ronnie York.

Farewell Services 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri. The Family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to the American Diabetes Foundation or American Cancer Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.