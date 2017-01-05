Snowfall covers many roads in northwest Missouri

Early Thursday morning snowfall was an issue on numerous major highways in northwest Missouri.

At 5:54 a.m. MoDOT’s Traveler Information map showed most major highways in the region as covered with a few only partially covered.

Shortly before 6 a.m. the National Weather Service canceled a winter weather advisory that was previously set to expire at 9 a.m. for Atchison, Doniphan [KS] and Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Holt, Livingston [MO]. NWS said snow has tapered off across much of northwestern Missouri and far northeastern Kansas and that little to no additional snowfall is expected with the second band this morning. However, it is advising travelers to use caution as roads remain snow or icy from the recent fallen snow.

NWS said it has gotten in some unofficial snowfall reports ranging from around two to three inches across the area.

In St. Joseph at 4 a.m. snowfall was reported at 1.9 inches. Shortly before 6 a.m. a public report of 3.4 inches was made in St. Joseph. Kansas City reported in around 3:51 a.m. with 2.1 inches. The weather service said it received reports in Kansas City ranging from two to three inches. Chillicothe reports at 5:10 a.m measured 1.6 inches. (All unofficial numbers.)

Many school districts in the area including the St. Joseph School District canceled classes for Thursday.

For the latest information on road conditions view MoDOT’s map CLICK HERE.