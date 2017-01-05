St. Joseph man accused of stealing on Christmas Eve

A St. Joseph man is facing a felony charge after allegedly trying to steal a cart full of items from Orshlen’s on Christmas Eve.

Ronald Harris Jr., 30 was charged Tuesday in Buchanan County with a class D felony of stealing.

According to court documents, on Dec. 24th Harris was at the Orschlen store on Lave Ave. when he allegedly pushed a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise out of the front doors.

“Harris was physically restrained by Orschlen employees until Saint Joseph Police officers arrived,” said Det. McGregory with the St. Joseph Police Department. “The defendant has 5 prior arrests for stealing.”

Court documents said the dollar amount of unpaid merchandise Harris is accused of leaving Orshlen’s with totaled $385.00.

Bail for Harris was set at $2,500. A court date was not listed Thursday morning on online documents.