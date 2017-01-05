Three more charged in Rally House theft investigation

Charges have now been filed against four people after a manager at the St. Joseph Rally House reported multiple employees for theft.

As we previously reported, a probable cause statement in September a manager at the store located at 3702 Frederick reported a loss of $7,455.93 due to employee theft by four of her employees.

Karleigh Eckhardt, 21 of St. Joseph was charged last week in Buchanan County with a misdemeanor for stealing.

Delaney Colvin, 21 of St. Joseph, Kristen Olsson, 23 of Warrenton and Madison McKinley, 20 of St. Joseph were each charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for stealing in connection with the Rally House theft investigation. Court documents filed for each said the individuals made fraudulent merchandise returns and appropriated merchandise and currency from the store with the intent to retain possession of it and not pay for it.

The three newly charged in the case are scheduled for an arraignment Jan. 30. Eckhardt is slated to appear in court Jan. 23.