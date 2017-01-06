API Looking to New Administration with Hopes of RFS Changes

The American Petroleum Institute wants regulatory relief from the incoming Donald Trump administration. During an annual event in Washington D.C. this week, API CEO Jack Gerard says 2016 could be a banner year, but only if Congress and the administration permit it. Gerard pointed to the Endangered Species Act and the Renewable Fuel Standard, according to Agri-Pulse. API has long supported repeal or significant reform of the RFS, and Gerard says legislation capping biofuel blending demand could be introduced in the new Congress. Ethanol groups called a similar bill introduced last year “flawed” and lacking logic. Gerard says the RFS “constrains free market forces” and limits consumer choice. President-elect Trump pledged his support for the RFS on the campaign trail and sources close to his transition team say his pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, will also support biofuels. Pruitt, however, has been a vocal critic of the RFS in the past. But in a meeting with Midwest Senators Thursday, Pruitt said he would “follow the law” when it comes to the RFS.