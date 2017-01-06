Canada Supports New Tariffs on U.S. Products If U.S. Retracts from NAFTA

A majority of Canadians support applying new tariffs on U.S. goods if the U.S. pulls out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. A new study for Canada’s CTV News Network finds Nearly 50 percent of Canadians said they support and 26 percent said they somewhat support new tariffs on American goods if the U.S. were to pull out of NAFTA and apply new tariffs and duties on Canadian goods. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that he would renegotiate or pull out of the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico once he is in office. Throughout the election campaign, he referred to NAFTA as the “worst deal” the U.S. ever signed. 60 percent of those polled in Canada believe if Trump does retract from NAFTA, Canada would be unlikely to negotiate a better trade deal with the United States.