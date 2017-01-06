Genesis Health Clubs to hold grand opening Saturday

A St. Joseph gym has plans to show off $6-million in renovations with a grand opening Saturday, nearly four years after purchasing the facility.

According to a news release, Genesis Health Clubs purchased the St. Joseph Tennis and Swim Club in November of 2013. The business invested $6 million to remodel and add onto the building. The facility now features an indoor pool, running track, exercise studios, kids club, cardio, weights, group exercise, personal training, and more.

The club said in celebration of the grand opening, it will be hosting a grand opening celebration, featuring free classes, food, prizes and activities and will be waiving enrollment fees for all in attendance. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Mayor Bill Falkner.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said Rodney Steven II, Owner/President of Genesis Health Clubs, “We are so excited to bring this facility to the community of St. Joseph. The greater Kansas City area is now our largest market.”

The grand opening will be held Saturday, January 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new facility at 3107 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO 64506.