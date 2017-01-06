Griffons stay winless in MIAA play with home loss to Pitt State

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western men’s basketball team is now the only winless team in the MIAA as they lost to Pittsburg State 70-53 Thursday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons fall to 4-10 and they’re 0-5 in league play.

NOTABLES

– MWSU was able to cut the PSU lead to seven at the half but would not get any closer.

– The Griffons found life at the 14 minute mark in the second half, cutting the Gorilla lead from 20 to 11 with a 9-0 run.

– 53 points scored snaps Missouri Western’s three game streak of scoring 76 points or more in a game.

– Pittsburg State’s 30 made field goals ties the season high given up by MWSU this season.

– The Gorillas were just three of nine from the free-throw line, both season lows for a Missouri Western opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS

– Seth Bonifas tied a career high with 14 points, going five of eight from the field.

– Joe Hamilton grabbed seven rebounds, tying his season best.

– Jonathon Mesmacque went two of two from the three-point arc, his best percentage of the season.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western (4-10, 0-5) hosts Missouri Southern (10-4, 4-1) on Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

— MWSU Athletics —