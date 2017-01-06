Missouri Western women struggle offensively in loss to No. 6 Pittsburg State

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Western women’s basketball team lost at home Thursday night to No. 6 Pittsburg State 57-43 inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.

NOTABLES

– First time losing back-to-back MIAA home games since 2015 (Emporia State and Pittsburg State)

– Pittsburg State closed the game on a 15-5 run, outscoring the Griffons 17-8 in the fourth quarter

– 16-3 run by MWSU to open the third quarter gave Missouri Western the lead with 4:11 left in the third

– Pittsburg State closed the first half on a 12-0 run to take an 12-point lead to the break, 31-19.

– Missouri Western’s top three scorers entering the game (Dwanisha Tate, Chelsea Dewey and Julia Torres) went 4-24 from the field and scored 10 total points

– Missouri Western limited Pittsburg State to 39.6% from the field and 57 points. The Gorillas entered averaging 45.1% and 782 points

TOP PERFORMERS

– Sefulu Faavae scored a team-high 15 points to go with her team-high four steals

– Melia Richardson scored a season-high 11 points

– Chelsea Dewey and Erin Anderson each had five rebounds, most on the team

– Madison Northcutt led all scorers with 25 points and added 11 rebounds for Pittsburg State

UP NEXT

Missouri Western (11-3, 3-2) hosts Missouri Southern (9-5, 4-1) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.

