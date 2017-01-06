Police arrest parole absconder

A Nodaway County parolee from Elwood was arrested in St. Joseph Thursday, after being declared an absconder nearly two months ago.

Dakota Lee Moss pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree burglary in Nodaway County, Missouri in May of 2012 and was granted probation.

But in February of 2013, Moss violated the terms of probation and he was sentenced to prison at the Moberly Correctional Center for a six-year term. He was placed on conditional release by the Division of Probation and Parole on November 11 of last year.

Officials now say Moss was declared an absconder and a Department of Corrections warrant was issued on November 27. Probation and parole records are private, so officials will not comment on how he violated the conditions of his conditional release.

Moss, 21, was arrested and booked into the county jail by St. Joseph Police Thursday night and will be returned to the Dept. of Corrections to serve the remainder of his prison term.